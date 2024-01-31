Visa's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Visa.

Looking at options history for Visa V we detected 19 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $534,288 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $744,124.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $310.0 for Visa during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Visa's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Visa's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $310.0 in the last 30 days.

Visa Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $295.00 $269.5K 3 184 V PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $130.00 $210.0K 5.1K 0 V PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/09/24 $282.50 $110.1K 8 162 V CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $305.00 $98.4K 1.9K 81 V CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/02/24 $262.50 $60.0K 170 40

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2022, it processed over $14 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

Current Position of Visa

Currently trading with a volume of 3,131,775, the V's price is down by -0.41%, now at $276.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 83 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Visa

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $300.0.

An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Neutral rating for Visa, targeting a price of $265.

An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Visa, maintaining a target price of $309.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Visa, targeting a price of $315.

An analyst from Raymond James persists with their Outperform rating on Visa, maintaining a target price of $311.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.