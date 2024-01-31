Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on TTD Options

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Trade Desk TTD, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TTD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Trade Desk. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 62% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $271,509, and 2 are calls, amounting to $127,655.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $71.0 for Trade Desk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Trade Desk options trades today is 730.25 with a total volume of 827.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Trade Desk's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $71.0 over the last 30 days.

Trade Desk Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $65.00 $91.5K 997 55 TTD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $65.00 $76.4K 43 2 TTD PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/09/24 $66.00 $64.9K 1.0K 0 TTD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/16/24 $68.00 $45.4K 283 101 TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/16/24 $71.00 $36.0K 293 92

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, native, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, digital out of home, and connected TVs. It utilizes data to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry. The firm generates its revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising. The Trade Desk became a public company in 2016 and has since increased revenue at a 43% average annual rate. During that period, it has been profitable with operating margins of 10%-28%.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Trade Desk, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Trade Desk's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,577,238, the TTD's price is down by -2.27%, now at $67.71.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 15 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Trade Desk

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $84.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $80.

In a cautious move, an analyst from BMO Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $88.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.