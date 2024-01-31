Decoding JPMorgan Chase's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on JPMorgan Chase. Our analysis of options history for JPMorgan Chase JPM revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 72% of traders were bullish, while 27% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $131,740, and 8 were calls, valued at $1,331,960.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $130.0 and $180.0 for JPMorgan Chase, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in JPMorgan Chase's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to JPMorgan Chase's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $130.0 to $180.0 over the preceding 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $130.00 $481.3K 4.0K 0 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $130.00 $405.5K 4.0K 88 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $140.00 $217.6K 5.7K 50 JPM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/02/24 $130.00 $93.4K 20 0 JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/15/24 $170.00 $54.0K 5.9K 91

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

Where Is JPMorgan Chase Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 420,608, with JPM's price down by -0.24%, positioned at $175.85.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 72 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About JPMorgan Chase

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $205.0.

An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Market Perform rating on JPMorgan Chase, maintaining a target price of $194.

In a positive move, an analyst from Deutsche Bank has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $190.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on JPMorgan Chase with a target price of $232.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for JPMorgan Chase, targeting a price of $188.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on JPMorgan Chase, maintaining a target price of $221.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for JPMorgan Chase with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.