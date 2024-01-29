Smart Money Is Betting Big In MCD Options

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on McDonald's.

Looking at options history for McDonald's MCD we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $695,967 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $874,501.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $200.0 to $300.0 for McDonald's over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for McDonald's's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of McDonald's's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

McDonald's 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MCD PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/16/24 $290.00 $303.0K 4.2K 1.1K MCD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/16/24 $290.00 $236.9K 4.2K 534 MCD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $290.00 $159.8K 20 383 MCD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $300.00 $117.8K 150 43 MCD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $200.00 $92.8K 82 10

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the largest restaurant owner-operator in the world, with 2022 system sales of $116 billion across more than 40,000 stores and 115 markets. McDonald's pioneered the franchise model, building its footprint through partnerships with independent restaurant franchisees and master franchise partners around the globe. The firm earns roughly 60% of its revenue from franchise royalty fees and lease payments, with most of the remainder coming from company-operated stores across its three core segments: the United States, internationally operated markets, and international developmental/licensed markets.

Having examined the options trading patterns of McDonald's, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is McDonald's Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,087,575, the price of MCD is down -0.19% at $291.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for McDonald's with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.