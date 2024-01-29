Spotlight on Unity Software: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Unity Software.

Looking at options history for Unity Software U we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $213,812 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $333,921.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $25.0 and $70.0 for Unity Software, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Unity Software's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Unity Software's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $25.0 to $70.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Unity Software Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $28.00 $123.1K 128 152 U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/23/24 $33.00 $103.6K 920 1.5K U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $25.00 $93.0K 1.0K 73 U PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $38.00 $44.4K 1.7K 132 U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/23/24 $33.00 $40.1K 920 751

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, EMEA, APAC and Other Americas, of which key revenue is derived from the EMEA region. The products are used in the gaming industry, architecture and construction sector, animation industry, and designing sector.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Unity Software, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Unity Software

With a trading volume of 3,593,995, the price of U is down by -0.12%, reaching $33.07.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 28 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Unity Software

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $33.5.

An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Underweight, adjusting the price target to $35.

An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Unity Software, which currently sits at a price target of $32.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.