Visa's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Visa. Our analysis of options history for Visa V revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $88,250, and 7 were calls, valued at $499,021.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $240.0 to $320.0 for Visa over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Visa's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Visa's whale activity within a strike price range from $240.0 to $320.0 in the last 30 days.

Visa Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $240.00 $188.4K 2.5K 55 V CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/17/24 $270.00 $97.5K 356 81 V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $275.00 $57.1K 4.0K 54 V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/02/24 $265.00 $50.4K 450 127 V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $275.00 $45.4K 4.0K 28

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2022, it processed over $14 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Visa, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Visa

With a trading volume of 1,764,290, the price of V is down by -0.39%, reaching $266.9.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 85 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Visa

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $303.0.

An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Visa, maintaining a target price of $300.

An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $309.

An analyst from Raymond James persists with their Outperform rating on Visa, maintaining a target price of $311.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods continues to hold a Outperform rating for Visa, targeting a price of $315.

An analyst from Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $280.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

