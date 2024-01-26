Spotlight on Adobe: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Adobe.

Looking at options history for Adobe ADBE we detected 49 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $296,368 and 42, calls, for a total amount of $3,470,296.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $350.0 to $730.0 for Adobe during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Adobe's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Adobe's whale trades within a strike price range from $350.0 to $730.0 in the last 30 days.

Adobe Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $730.00 $926.1K 358 104 ADBE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/16/24 $505.00 $339.0K 2 50 ADBE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/16/24 $505.00 $235.6K 2 20 ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/16/24 $625.00 $129.5K 569 207 ADBE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/01/24 $645.00 $122.3K 12 105

About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

Present Market Standing of Adobe

Currently trading with a volume of 1,118,735, the ADBE's price is down by -1.28%, now at $614.6.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 47 days.

Expert Opinions on Adobe

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $602.0.

An analyst from Exane BNP Paribas has revised its rating downward to Underperform, adjusting the price target to $499.

An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Adobe, maintaining a target price of $705.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.