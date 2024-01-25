Smart Money Is Betting Big In Procter & Gamble Options

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Procter & Gamble PG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Procter & Gamble.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $118,367, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $172,915.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $145.0 to $160.0 for Procter & Gamble during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Procter & Gamble's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Procter & Gamble's whale activity within a strike price range from $145.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Procter & Gamble Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $160.00 $54.0K 516 53 PG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $145.00 $43.3K 3.4K 110 PG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $145.00 $42.0K 3.4K 205 PG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/19/24 $155.00 $35.2K 879 109 PG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/26/24 $146.00 $32.0K 467 80

About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $80 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. P&G sold its last remaining food brand, Pringles, to Kellogg in calendar 2012. Sales outside its home turf represent just more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Procter & Gamble, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Procter & Gamble

With a trading volume of 3,424,800, the price of PG is down by -0.16%, reaching $151.88.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 85 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Procter & Gamble

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $166.0.

An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Procter & Gamble, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Hold rating on Procter & Gamble with a target price of $157.

An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Procter & Gamble, maintaining a target price of $170.

An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Procter & Gamble, maintaining a target price of $178.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Procter & Gamble with a target price of $160.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.