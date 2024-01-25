T-Mobile US Unusual Options Activity For January 25

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards T-Mobile US TMUS, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TMUS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for T-Mobile US. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 66% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $627,484, and 4 are calls, amounting to $208,271.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $160.0 to $170.0 for T-Mobile US over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in T-Mobile US's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to T-Mobile US's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $160.0 to $170.0 over the preceding 30 days.

T-Mobile US 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Loading... Loading...

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMUS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $160.00 $300.0K 6.7K 500 TMUS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/26/24 $162.50 $149.4K 2.3K 545 TMUS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $170.00 $84.8K 119 56 TMUS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/26/24 $165.00 $70.0K 3.2K 581 TMUS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/16/24 $162.50 $69.2K 545 131

About T-Mobile US

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, creating T-Mobile us. Following the merger, the firm provided nationwide service in major markets but spottier coverage elsewhere. T-Mobile spent aggressively on low-frequency spectrum, well suited to broad coverage, and has substantially expanded its geographic footprint. This expansion, coupled with aggressive marketing and innovative offerings, produced rapid customer growth. With the Sprint acquisition, the firm's scale now roughly matches its larger rivals: T-Mobile now serves 73 million postpaid and 21 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the U.S. retail wireless market. In addition, the firm provides wholesale service to resellers.

Where Is T-Mobile US Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,043,439, the price of TMUS is up 0.6% at $162.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About T-Mobile US

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $176.5.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for T-Mobile US, targeting a price of $185.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $168.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest T-Mobile US options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.