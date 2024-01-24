Twilio Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Twilio TWLO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TWLO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Twilio.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $146,737, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $198,902.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $115.0 for Twilio over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Twilio's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Twilio's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Twilio Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWLO PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/19/24 $75.00 $63.5K 286 101 TWLO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $62.50 $56.7K 401 1 TWLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $65.00 $38.2K 193 25 TWLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/15/24 $70.00 $38.1K 464 48 TWLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/15/24 $70.00 $36.7K 464 124

About Twilio

Twilio is a cloud-based communications platform-as-a-service company offering communication building blocks that allow for a fully customized customer engagement experience spanning voice, video, chat, and SMS messaging. It does this through various application programming interfaces and prebuilt solution applications aimed at improving customer engagement. The company leverages its Super Network, a global network of carrier relationships, to facilitate high-speed, cost-effective communication.

Current Position of Twilio

Trading volume stands at 609,611, with TWLO's price up by 1.12%, positioned at $74.63.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 21 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Twilio

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $77.0.

An analyst from Piper Sandler upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $82.

An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $72.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.