Looking At KLA's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on KLA.

Looking at options history for KLA KLAC we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $199,479 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $581,040.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $500.0 and $650.0 for KLA, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of KLA stands at 122.67, with a total volume reaching 1,400.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in KLA, situated within the strike price corridor from $500.0 to $650.0, throughout the last 30 days.

KLA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KLAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/26/24 $585.00 $187.2K 75 33 KLAC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/26/24 $585.00 $83.3K 20 778 KLAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/02/24 $625.00 $81.6K 246 42 KLAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/26/24 $500.00 $66.0K 0 5 KLAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/02/24 $600.00 $65.5K 182 16

About KLA

KLA is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segment of semiconductor process control, wherein machines inspect semiconductor wafers during research and development and manufacturing for defects and verify precise measurements. In this section of the market, KLA holds a majority share. It also has a small exposure to the etch and deposition segments of the WFE market. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC and Samsung.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding KLA, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of KLA

With a volume of 200,129, the price of KLAC is up 2.08% at $632.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About KLA

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $593.75.

An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on KLA, which currently sits at a price target of $500.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Raymond James keeps a Outperform rating on KLA with a target price of $625.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $625.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on KLA with a target price of $625.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.