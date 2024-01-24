Behind the Scenes of Sea's Latest Options Trends

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Sea SE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Sea.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $432,500, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $640,417.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $60.0 for Sea, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Sea's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Sea's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $20.0 to $60.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Sea Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/17/24 $45.00 $432.5K 745 507 SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $60.00 $243.9K 447 1.0K SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $45.00 $102.6K 2.9K 120 SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/16/24 $45.00 $62.4K 17.6K 1.7K SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/16/24 $45.00 $56.5K 17.6K 2.7K

About Sea

Sea operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce company, Shopee, in terms of gross merchandise value and number of transactions. Sea started as a gaming business, Garena, but in 2015 expanded into e-commerce, which is now the main growth driver. Shopee is a hybrid C2C and B2C marketplace platform operating in eight core markets. Indonesia accounts for 35% of GMV, with the rest split mainly among Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines. For Garena, Free Fire was the most downloaded game in January 2022 and accounted for 74% of gaming revenue in 2021. Sea's third business, SeaMoney, provides mostly credit lending.

Where Is Sea Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,030,622, the price of SE is up 4.45% at $39.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.