Check Out What Whales Are Doing With WMT

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Walmart.

Looking at options history for Walmart WMT we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $344,710 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $910,952.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $135.0 and $170.0 for Walmart, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Walmart's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Walmart's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $135.0 to $170.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Walmart Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Loading... Loading...

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $150.00 $315.9K 0 3 WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $165.00 $114.2K 5.5K 168 WMT PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/16/24 $160.00 $93.0K 5.2K 895 WMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $145.00 $90.0K 493 597 WMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/02/24 $162.50 $85.6K 1.7K 685

About Walmart

Walmart serves as the preeminent retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,700 stores in the United States (5,300 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 stores globally. Walmart generated over $420 billion in domestic namesake sales last year, with Sam's Club contributing another $84 billion to the firm's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $100 billion in sales. The company serves around 240 million customers globally each week.

Present Market Standing of Walmart

With a volume of 1,921,392, the price of WMT is down -0.1% at $162.22.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Walmart options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.