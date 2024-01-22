Looking At Celsius Holdings's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Celsius Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Celsius Holdings CELH revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 57% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $345,067, and 10 were calls, valued at $1,720,833.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $80.0 for Celsius Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Celsius Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Celsius Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Celsius Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/15/24 $60.00 $849.0K 3.4K 4.1K CELH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/15/24 $55.00 $260.0K 2.7K 243 CELH PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $50.00 $232.5K 542 300 CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/15/24 $60.00 $196.5K 3.4K 1.1K CELH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $75.00 $105.1K 516 160

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 94% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages (including those that are naturally caffeinated with stevia) and Celsius On-the-Go powder packets. Celsius focuses its time on branding and innovation, while it utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Celsius Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Celsius Holdings

With a volume of 6,336,138, the price of CELH is up 4.06% at $54.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

What The Experts Say On Celsius Holdings

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $65.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from B of A Securities lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $65.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

