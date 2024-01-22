Rivian Automotive Unusual Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Rivian Automotive.

Looking at options history for Rivian Automotive RIVN we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $187,654 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,670,248.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $27.5 for Rivian Automotive during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Rivian Automotive stands at 5522.67, with a total volume reaching 30,167.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Rivian Automotive, situated within the strike price corridor from $10.0 to $27.5, throughout the last 30 days.

Rivian Automotive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/09/24 $17.00 $610.0K 869 10.2K RIVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/01/24 $16.00 $199.7K 6.7K 4.0K RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.50 $186.8K 2.7K 594 RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.50 $161.9K 2.7K 489 RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/15/24 $17.50 $109.2K 27.3K 942

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Inc designs, develops and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories. In the consumer market, the company launched the R1 platform with the first generation of consumer vehicles: the R1T, a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck, and the R1S, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle (SUV).

Having examined the options trading patterns of Rivian Automotive, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Rivian Automotive

Trading volume stands at 28,452,626, with RIVN's price up by 0.45%, positioned at $15.55.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 30 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Rivian Automotive options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.