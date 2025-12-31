Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Corning Stock In The Last 10 Years

Corning (NYSE:GLW) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.23% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.2%. Currently, Corning has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion.

Buying $1000 In GLW: If an investor had bought $1000 of GLW stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,888.89 today based on a price of $87.41 for GLW at the time of writing.

Corning's Performance Over Last 10 Years

