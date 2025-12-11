Assessing Amazon.com's Performance Against Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) against its key competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 74% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services (17%), and advertising services (9%). International segments constitute 22% of Amazon's total revenue, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 32.74 6.70 3.62 6.02% $45.5 $91.5 13.4% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 21.47 2.60 2.66 2.05% $27.26 $97.01 4.77% PDD Holdings Inc 11.83 2.96 2.89 7.79% $25.03 $61.44 8.98% MercadoLibre Inc 48.10 16.07 3.81 7.06% $0.88 $3.21 39.48% Sea Ltd 54.24 7.21 3.73 3.77% $0.48 $2.6 38.3% Coupang Inc 124.10 10.04 1.45 2.02% $0.32 $2.72 17.81% JD.com Inc 9.85 1.28 0.24 2.3% $7.36 $50.47 14.85% eBay Inc 18.32 7.91 3.66 13.35% $0.74 $2.0 9.47% Dillard's Inc 19.86 5.58 1.73 6.55% $0.21 $0.66 2.74% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 10.72 1.74 0.70 3.06% $1.55 $4.91 3.36% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 31.05 3.75 2.73 2.55% $0.08 $0.25 18.59% Global E Online Ltd 973.25 7.08 7.62 1.43% $0.02 $0.1 25.46% Macy's Inc 13.68 1.42 0.29 0.25% $0.36 $2.1 -1.72% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 20.02 3.94 2.16 4.08% $0.79 $2.59 28.17% Kohl's Corp 13.66 0.67 0.17 0.2% $0.25 $1.52 -3.64% Hour Loop Inc 69 9.49 0.52 7.15% $0.0 $0.02 7.56% Average 95.94 5.45 2.29 4.24% $4.36 $15.44 14.28%

Upon closer analysis of Amazon.com, the following trends become apparent:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 32.74 significantly below the industry average by 0.34x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 6.7 which exceeds the industry average by 1.23x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 3.62 , which is 1.58x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.02% , which is 1.78% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $45.5 Billion , which is 10.44x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $91.5 Billion , which indicates 5.93x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.4% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 14.28%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Amazon.com against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com in the Broadline Retail industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB ratio is high, suggesting investors are willing to pay a premium for its assets. The PS ratio is also high, reflecting strong sales relative to market value. In terms of profitability, Amazon.com shows high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit margins, outperforming industry peers. However, its revenue growth rate is relatively low compared to competitors in the sector.

