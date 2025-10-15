October 15, 2025 7:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Visa Stock In The Last 15 Years

by Benzinga Insights
Visa (NYSE:V) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.79% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.0%. Currently, Visa has a market capitalization of $675.45 billion.

Buying $100 In V: If an investor had bought $100 of V stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,738.88 today based on a price of $348.00 for V at the time of writing.

Visa's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

