Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Agnico Eagle Mines Stock In The Last 5 Years

October 14, 2025

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.44% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.56%. Currently, Agnico Eagle Mines has a market capitalization of $86.13 billion.

Buying $1000 In AEM: If an investor had bought $1000 of AEM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,105.40 today based on a price of $171.45 for AEM at the time of writing.

Agnico Eagle Mines's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

