If You Invested $1000 In Caterpillar Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.04%. Currently, Caterpillar has a market capitalization of $235.72 billion.
Buying $1000 In CAT: If an investor had bought $1000 of CAT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $7,431.72 today based on a price of $501.20 for CAT at the time of writing.
Caterpillar's Performance Over Last 10 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
