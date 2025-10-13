Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Teledyne Technologies Stock In The Last 15 Years

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 6.85% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.13%. Currently, Teledyne Technologies has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion.

Buying $100 In TDY: If an investor had bought $100 of TDY stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,355.83 today based on a price of $567.82 for TDY at the time of writing.

Teledyne Technologies's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

