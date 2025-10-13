In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) against its key competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 37.22 55.29 9.06 35.34% $31.03 $43.72 9.63% Western Digital Corp 25.94 7.45 4.35 5.21% $0.51 $1.07 29.99% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 28.71 1.32 0.98 1.14% $1.11 $2.67 18.5% Super Micro Computer Inc 31.46 4.98 1.51 3.08% $0.26 $0.54 7.51% Pure Storage Inc 217.98 22.27 9.09 3.68% $0.09 $0.6 12.73% NetApp Inc 20.17 23.33 3.57 23.13% $0.38 $1.1 1.17% Logitech International SA 24.28 6.85 3.34 6.77% $0.18 $0.48 5.47% Turtle Beach Corp 15.04 2.50 0.87 -2.47% $0.0 $0.02 -25.76% Average 51.94 9.81 3.39 5.79% $0.36 $0.93 7.09%

By thoroughly analyzing Apple, we can discern the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 37.22 significantly below the industry average by 0.72x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 55.29 relative to the industry average by 5.64x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 9.06 , which is 2.67x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% , which is 29.55% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.03 Billion is 86.19x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $43.72 Billion is 47.01x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 9.63%, which surpasses the industry average of 7.09%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Apple with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

Apple holds a middle position in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates a balanced financial structure with a moderate level of debt and an appropriate reliance on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and premium valuation. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Apple outperforms its industry peers, reflecting robust financial performance and growth prospects.

