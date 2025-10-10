Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning CommVault Systems Stock In The Last 5 Years

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 17.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.23%. Currently, CommVault Systems has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion.

Buying $1000 In CVLT: If an investor had bought $1000 of CVLT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,819.57 today based on a price of $172.26 for CVLT at the time of writing.

CommVault Systems's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.