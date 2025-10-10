Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Synopsys Stock In The Last 10 Years

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.33% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.76%. Currently, Synopsys has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion.

Buying $100 In SNPS: If an investor had bought $100 of SNPS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $922.88 today based on a price of $419.00 for SNPS at the time of writing.

Synopsys's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

