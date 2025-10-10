$100 Invested In Cummins 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.4% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.5%. Currently, Cummins has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion.

Buying $100 In CMI: If an investor had bought $100 of CMI stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $2,099.67 today based on a price of $426.69 for CMI at the time of writing.

Cummins's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

