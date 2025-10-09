$100 Invested In Carlyle Group 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.23% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.12%. Currently, Carlyle Group has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion.

Buying $100 In CG: If an investor had bought $100 of CG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $219.49 today based on a price of $60.55 for CG at the time of writing.

Carlyle Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.