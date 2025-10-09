October 9, 2025 11:30 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Kinder Morgan Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.42% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.33%. Currently, Kinder Morgan has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion.

Buying $1000 In KMI: If an investor had bought $1000 of KMI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,194.05 today based on a price of $28.01 for KMI at the time of writing.

Kinder Morgan's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

