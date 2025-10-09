In the ever-evolving and intensely competitive business landscape, conducting a thorough company analysis is of utmost importance for investors and industry followers. In this article, we will carry out an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) alongside its primary competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By meticulously examining key financial metrics, market positioning, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 39.16 58.18 9.54 35.34% $31.03 $43.72 9.63% Western Digital Corp 27.23 7.82 4.57 5.21% $0.51 $1.07 29.99% Super Micro Computer Inc 34.93 5.53 1.68 3.08% $0.26 $0.54 7.51% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 30.68 1.41 1.05 1.14% $1.11 $2.67 18.5% Pure Storage Inc 227.17 23.21 9.47 3.68% $0.09 $0.6 12.73% NetApp Inc 21.56 24.94 3.82 23.13% $0.38 $1.1 1.17% Logitech International SA 26.81 7.57 3.68 6.77% $0.18 $0.48 5.47% Turtle Beach Corp 15.67 2.60 0.90 -2.47% $0.0 $0.02 -25.76% Average 54.86 10.44 3.6 5.79% $0.36 $0.93 7.09%

By conducting an in-depth analysis of Apple, we can identify the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 39.16 , which is 0.71x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 58.18 , which is 5.57x the industry average, Apple might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 9.54 , which is 2.65x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% that is 29.55% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.03 Billion , which is 86.19x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $43.72 Billion is 47.01x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 9.63%, which surpasses the industry average of 7.09%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Apple and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Among its top 4 peers, Apple is placed in the middle with a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54 .

This implies a balanced financial structure, with a reasonable proportion of debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Apple, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest the market values the company's assets and sales highly. Apple's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth reflect strong financial performance relative to industry competitors. Overall, Apple appears to be attractively priced based on its earnings multiples, while also demonstrating robust profitability and growth metrics within the sector.

