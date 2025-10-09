Comparative Study: Amazon.com And Industry Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) against its key competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 34.33 7.20 3.62 5.68% $36.6 $86.89 13.33% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 20.91 2.95 3.09 4.26% $53.52 $111.22 1.82% PDD Holdings Inc 14.37 3.73 3.44 8.89% $25.79 $58.13 7.14% Sea Ltd 99.32 11.79 6.19 4.36% $0.58 $2.41 38.16% MercadoLibre Inc 53.84 19.34 4.59 9.76% $0.95 $3.09 33.85% Coupang Inc 160.75 12.51 1.85 0.71% $0.34 $2.56 16.4% JD.com Inc 9.73 1.55 0.30 2.68% $7.34 $56.64 22.4% eBay Inc 20.46 8.86 4.23 7.59% $0.65 $1.95 6.14% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 10.93 1.82 0.72 3.74% $1.91 $6.05 -3.98% Dillard's Inc 16.82 4.96 1.47 3.86% $0.14 $0.58 1.41% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 36.97 4.38 3.23 3.49% $0.09 $0.27 17.49% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 20.43 4.33 2.57 4.56% $0.73 $2.2 23.07% Macy's Inc 10.07 1.07 0.22 1.95% $0.36 $2.1 -1.9% Savers Value Village Inc 64.95 4.77 1.35 4.52% $0.06 $0.23 7.9% Kohl's Corp 8.46 0.45 0.11 3.97% $0.45 $1.53 -4.98% Hour Loop Inc 92.33 13.60 0.70 18.14% $0.0 $0.02 -3.45% Average 42.69 6.41 2.27 5.5% $6.19 $16.6 10.76%

Through a detailed examination of Amazon.com, we can deduce the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 34.33 is 0.8x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 7.2 , which is 1.12x the industry average, Amazon.com might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.62 , surpassing the industry average by 1.59x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.68% , which is 0.18% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.6 Billion , which is 5.91x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $86.89 Billion , which indicates 5.23x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.33% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 10.76%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Amazon.com in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values the company's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth reflect strong financial performance relative to industry competitors. Overall, Amazon.com appears to be well-positioned in the Broadline Retail sector based on these valuation metrics.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.