$100 Invested In ConocoPhillips 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.76%. Currently, ConocoPhillips has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion.

Buying $100 In COP: If an investor had bought $100 of COP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $262.23 today based on a price of $93.33 for COP at the time of writing.

ConocoPhillips's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.