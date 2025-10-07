If You Invested $100 In RB Global Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

RB Global (NYSE:RBA) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.7% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.72%. Currently, RB Global has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion.

Buying $100 In RBA: If an investor had bought $100 of RBA stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $755.76 today based on a price of $106.26 for RBA at the time of writing.

RB Global's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.