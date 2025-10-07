Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Insmed 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.4% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.22%. Currently, Insmed has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion.

Buying $1000 In INSM: If an investor had bought $1000 of INSM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $9,149.17 today based on a price of $156.74 for INSM at the time of writing.

Insmed's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.