Brady Director Trades $135K In Company Stock

ELIZABETH BRUNO, Director at Brady (NYSE:BRC), disclosed an insider purchase on October 6, based on a new SEC filing.

What Happened: In a recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, BRUNO increased their investment in Brady by purchasing 1,728 shares through open-market transactions, signaling confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $135,060.

At Tuesday morning, Brady shares are down by 0.98%, trading at $75.1.

About Brady

Brady Corp provides identification solutions and workplace safety products. The company offers identification and healthcare products that are sold under the Brady brand to maintenance, repair, and operations as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. Products include safety signs and labeling systems, material identification systems, wire identification, patient identification, and people identification. Brady also provides workplace safety and compliance products such as safety and compliance signs, asset tracking labels, and first-aid products. The company is organized and managed on a geographic basis with two reportable segments: Americas & Asia which derives maximum revenue, and Europe & Australia.

Brady: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Brady showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.69% as of 31 July, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 50.4% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Brady's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.05.

Debt Management: Brady's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.13, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 19.25 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 2.41 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Brady's EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 12.59, surpassing industry benchmarks. This places the company in a position with a higher-than-average market valuation.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Brady's Insider Trades.

