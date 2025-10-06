Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock In The Last 20 Years

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.5% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.61%. Currently, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $103.51 billion.

Buying $100 In VRTX: If an investor had bought $100 of VRTX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,937.28 today based on a price of $403.72 for VRTX at the time of writing.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.