Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in comparison to its major competitors within the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 53.81 45.93 28.19 28.72% $31.94 $33.85 55.6% Broadcom Inc 86.71 21.79 27.30 5.8% $8.29 $10.7 22.03% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 31.51 9.94 13.39 8.71% $684.78 $547.37 38.65% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 101.63 4.62 9.36 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Micron Technology Inc 24.21 3.80 5.53 6.1% $4.33 $3.51 21.65% Qualcomm Inc 16.30 6.70 4.36 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% Texas Instruments Inc 33.33 10.11 10.03 7.85% $2.09 $2.58 16.38% ARM Holdings PLC 230.52 23 39.29 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Analog Devices Inc 61.49 3.49 11.59 1.5% $1.33 $1.79 24.57% NXP Semiconductors NV 27.14 6 4.80 4.71% $0.92 $1.56 -6.43% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 24.35 13.10 17.69 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% STMicroelectronics NV 61.47 1.38 2.28 -0.05% $0.62 $0.65 -14.42% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 207.82 33.13 46.38 8.67% $0.07 $0.15 273.57% First Solar Inc 19.84 2.91 5.75 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 22.59 2.52 1.21 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% ON Semiconductor Corp 46.42 2.51 3.23 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% United Microelectronics Corp 13.30 1.66 2.31 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 30.82 2.03 3.05 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Rambus Inc 49.15 9.09 17.44 4.85% $0.08 $0.14 30.33% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 316.83 14.52 20.57 0.42% $0.02 $0.08 -0.08% Average 73.97 9.07 12.92 4.14% $40.01 $32.78 26.43%

After examining NVIDIA, the following trends can be inferred:

At 53.81 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.73x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

With a Price to Book ratio of 45.93 , which is 5.06x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 28.19 , which is 2.18x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 28.72% , which is 24.58% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.94 Billion , which is 0.8x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $33.85 Billion , which indicates 1.03x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 55.6% exceeds the industry average of 26.43%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating NVIDIA against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

NVIDIA is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. A high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder funds, while low EBITDA may indicate lower operating cash flow. The high gross profit margin signifies strong profitability, and high revenue growth indicates a positive sales trend within the industry sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.