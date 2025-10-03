October 3, 2025 6:45 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In Stryker Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.3%. Currently, Stryker has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion.

Buying $100 In SYK: If an investor had bought $100 of SYK stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $385.94 today based on a price of $370.50 for SYK at the time of writing.

Stryker's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

SYK Logo
SYKStryker Corp
$370.501.12%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved