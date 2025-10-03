October 3, 2025 6:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Houlihan Lokey 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.37%. Currently, Houlihan Lokey has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion.

Buying $1000 In HLI: If an investor had bought $1000 of HLI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $8,741.75 today based on a price of $201.41 for HLI at the time of writing.

Houlihan Lokey's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

