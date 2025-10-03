October 3, 2025 5:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In First Horizon 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.99% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.84%. Currently, First Horizon has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion.

Buying $100 In FHN: If an investor had bought $100 of FHN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $216.92 today based on a price of $22.56 for FHN at the time of writing.

First Horizon's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

