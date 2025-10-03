Insider Confidence On Display: Dale B Wolf Acquires $54K In Molina Healthcare Stock

Dale B Wolf, Director at Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH), disclosed an insider purchase on October 3, based on a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Wolf's recent move, as outlined in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, involves purchasing 285 shares of Molina Healthcare. The total transaction value is $54,945.

In the Friday's morning session, Molina Healthcare's shares are currently trading at $201.56, experiencing a up of 3.76%.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Inc offers healthcare plans focused on Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals. Its health plans are operated by a network of subsidiaries, each of which is licensed as a health maintenance organization (HMO). It has four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace and Others. The Medicaid, Medicare, and Marketplace segments represent the government-funded or sponsored programs under which it offers managed healthcare services. The Other segment, which is insignificant to its consolidated results of operations, includes long-term services and supports consultative services in Wisconsin. It generates majority revenue from Medicaid segment.

Breaking Down Molina Healthcare's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Molina Healthcare's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.66%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 10.21% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Molina Healthcare's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 4.75.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, Molina Healthcare faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 9.58 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 0.25 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Molina Healthcare's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 2.85, Molina Healthcare presents a potential value opportunity, as investors are paying less for each unit of EBITDA.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Molina Healthcare's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.