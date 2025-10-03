In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) in relation to its major competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 26.38 9.36 10.55 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 26.19 8.19 8.15 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Baidu Inc 12.81 1.25 2.60 2.69% $8.84 $14.36 -3.59% Reddit Inc 89.70 15.75 21.52 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Pinterest Inc 11.56 4.51 5.74 0.82% $0.0 $0.8 16.93% Bilibili Inc 388.11 6 2.97 1.53% $0.81 $2.68 19.76% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 191.11 2.11 1020.92 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% CarGurus Inc 30.57 8.71 4.36 5.34% $0.06 $0.2 7.01% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 41.80 2.15 2.91 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% Weibo Corp 9.10 0.87 1.94 3.58% $0.15 $0.34 1.58% Yelp Inc 14.55 2.68 1.49 5.98% $0.07 $0.33 3.75% Tripadvisor Inc 32.65 2.90 1.22 5.67% $0.09 $0.49 6.44% Ziff Davis Inc 24.53 0.86 1.14 1.44% $0.09 $0.3 9.79% FuboTV Inc 20.79 3.29 0.90 -1.98% $0.01 $0.08 -2.81% Hello Group Inc 11.36 0.79 0.91 -1.28% $0.53 $1.01 -2.64% Average 64.63 4.29 76.91 2.56% $3.57 $5.62 11.32%

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Meta Platforms, the following trends can be discerned:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 26.38 significantly below the industry average by 0.41x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 9.36 relative to the industry average by 2.18x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio is 10.55 , which is 0.14x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% , which is 7.09% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion is 7.04x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $39.02 Billion , which indicates 6.94x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 21.61% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 11.32%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Meta Platforms and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Key Takeaways

The low PE ratio of Meta Platforms suggests that the company's stock price is relatively undervalued compared to its earnings. In contrast, the high PB ratio indicates that investors are willing to pay a premium for the company's book value. The low PS ratio implies that Meta Platforms is generating strong revenue relative to its market capitalization. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight the company's strong financial performance and growth potential within the Interactive Media & Services industry.

