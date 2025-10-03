Comparing Microsoft With Industry Competitors In Software Industry

In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) against its key competitors in the Software industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 37.81 11.16 13.67 8.19% $44.43 $52.43 18.1% Oracle Corp 66.85 34.08 14.09 13.12% $6.12 $10.04 12.17% ServiceNow Inc 114.48 17.28 15.79 3.65% $0.65 $2.49 22.38% Palo Alto Networks Inc 130.81 18.11 16.10 3.37% $0.68 $1.86 15.84% Fortinet Inc 34.38 32.09 10.54 21.88% $0.56 $1.32 13.64% Nebius Group NV 163.47 8.32 114.47 16.85% $0.61 $0.08 594.48% Gen Digital Inc 29.25 7.31 4.14 5.83% $0.58 $0.99 30.26% Monday.Com Ltd 239.82 7.88 8.77 0.14% $-0.01 $0.27 26.64% CommVault Systems Inc 102.66 22.40 7.90 6.81% $0.03 $0.23 25.51% Dolby Laboratories Inc 26.39 2.63 5.17 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% UiPath Inc 425 4.06 4.66 0.09% $-0.02 $0.3 14.38% Qualys Inc 26.05 9.29 7.57 9.4% $0.06 $0.14 10.32% BlackBerry Ltd 118.75 3.87 5.27 1.83% $0.02 $0.1 2.69% Average 123.16 13.94 17.87 7.06% $0.78 $1.51 64.8%

Upon closer analysis of Microsoft, the following trends become apparent:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 37.81 significantly below the industry average by 0.31x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

With a Price to Book ratio of 11.16 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.8x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

The Price to Sales ratio is 13.67 , which is 0.76x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.19% , which is 1.13% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $44.43 Billion , which is 56.96x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $52.43 Billion , which indicates 34.72x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 18.1% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 64.8%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Microsoft alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Microsoft has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. On the other hand, Microsoft's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit suggest strong profitability and operational efficiency. However, the low revenue growth rate may be a concern for future performance compared to industry peers.

