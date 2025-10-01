Here's How Much $1000 Invested In FirstCash Hldgs 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

FirstCash Hldgs (NASDAQ:FCFS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.88% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.7%. Currently, FirstCash Hldgs has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion.

Buying $1000 In FCFS: If an investor had bought $1000 of FCFS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,543.81 today based on a price of $151.84 for FCFS at the time of writing.

FirstCash Hldgs's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.