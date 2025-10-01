In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) alongside its primary competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 38.64 57.40 9.41 35.34% $31.03 $43.72 9.63% Western Digital Corp 26.98 7.84 4.53 5.21% $0.51 $1.07 29.99% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 28.89 1.33 0.99 1.14% $1.11 $2.67 18.5% Super Micro Computer Inc 28.54 4.52 1.37 3.08% $0.26 $0.54 7.51% Pure Storage Inc 204.41 20.88 8.52 3.68% $0.09 $0.6 12.73% NetApp Inc 20.97 24.25 3.72 23.13% $0.38 $1.1 1.17% Logitech International SA 26.18 7.39 3.60 6.77% $0.18 $0.48 5.47% Turtle Beach Corp 16.19 2.69 0.93 -2.47% $0.0 $0.02 -25.76% Average 50.31 9.84 3.38 5.79% $0.36 $0.93 7.09%

Through an analysis of Apple, we can infer the following trends:

At 38.64 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.77x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 57.4 relative to the industry average by 5.83x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 9.41 , which is 2.78x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% that is 29.55% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.03 Billion , which is 86.19x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $43.72 Billion , which indicates 47.01x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 9.63% exceeds the industry average of 7.09%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Apple can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

In the context of the debt-to-equity ratio, Apple holds a middle position among its top 4 peers.

This indicates a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, which implies a relatively balanced financial structure with a reasonable debt-equity mix.

Key Takeaways

For Apple, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest the market values the company's assets and sales highly. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Apple outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.