Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Reliance 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Reliance (NYSE:RS) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.76% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.72%. Currently, Reliance has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion.

Buying $1000 In RS: If an investor had bought $1000 of RS stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $11,119.78 today based on a price of $280.83 for RS at the time of writing.

Reliance's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

