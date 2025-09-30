Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Roper Technologies 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.97% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.32%. Currently, Roper Technologies has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion.

Buying $1000 In ROP: If an investor had bought $1000 of ROP stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,468.77 today based on a price of $498.69 for ROP at the time of writing.

Roper Technologies's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

