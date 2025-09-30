Here's How Much $100 Invested In Vertiv Holdings 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 38.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 52.69%. Currently, Vertiv Holdings has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion.

Buying $100 In VRT: If an investor had bought $100 of VRT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $839.94 today based on a price of $144.75 for VRT at the time of writing.

Vertiv Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

