$1000 Invested In Strategy 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 70.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 84.65%. Currently, Strategy has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion.

Buying $1000 In MSTR: If an investor had bought $1000 of MSTR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $21,719.68 today based on a price of $318.11 for MSTR at the time of writing.

Strategy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

