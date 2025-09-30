Exploring The Competitive Space: Microsoft Versus Industry Peers In Software

Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in comparison to its major competitors within the Software industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 37.73 11.14 13.64 8.19% $44.43 $52.43 18.1% Oracle Corp 65.45 33.37 13.80 13.12% $6.12 $10.04 12.17% ServiceNow Inc 118.35 17.86 16.33 3.65% $0.65 $2.49 22.38% Palo Alto Networks Inc 127.47 17.64 15.69 3.37% $0.68 $1.86 15.84% Fortinet Inc 33.73 31.48 10.34 21.88% $0.56 $1.32 13.64% Nebius Group NV 143.14 7.28 100.23 16.85% $0.61 $0.08 594.48% Gen Digital Inc 29.99 7.50 4.24 5.83% $0.58 $0.99 30.26% Monday.Com Ltd 265.22 8.71 9.70 0.14% $-0.01 $0.27 26.64% CommVault Systems Inc 107.84 23.53 8.30 6.81% $0.03 $0.23 25.51% Dolby Laboratories Inc 26.73 2.67 5.24 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% UiPath Inc 418.67 4 4.59 0.09% $-0.02 $0.3 14.38% Qualys Inc 27.19 9.70 7.90 9.4% $0.06 $0.14 10.32% BlackBerry Ltd 125 4.07 5.55 1.83% $0.02 $0.1 2.69% Average 124.07 13.98 16.83 7.06% $0.78 $1.51 64.8%

By thoroughly analyzing Microsoft, we can discern the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 37.73 is lower than the industry average by 0.3x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 11.14 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.8x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

The Price to Sales ratio is 13.64 , which is 0.81x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.19% is 1.13% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $44.43 Billion , which is 56.96x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $52.43 Billion , which indicates 34.72x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 18.1% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 64.8%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Microsoft alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. On the other hand, Microsoft's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit suggest strong profitability and operational efficiency. However, the low revenue growth rate may raise concerns about future performance compared to industry peers.

