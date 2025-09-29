Amidst today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, it is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) in comparison to its major competitors within the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 50.77 43.33 26.59 28.72% $31.94 $33.85 55.6% Broadcom Inc 85.78 21.56 27 5.8% $8.29 $10.7 22.03% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 29.82 9.41 12.67 8.71% $684.78 $547.37 38.65% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 95.49 4.34 8.79 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Qualcomm Inc 16.33 6.71 4.37 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% Micron Technology Inc 20.72 3.25 4.73 6.1% $4.33 $3.51 21.65% Texas Instruments Inc 33.74 10.23 10.15 7.85% $2.09 $2.58 16.38% ARM Holdings PLC 211.55 21.11 36.06 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Analog Devices Inc 62.99 3.57 11.87 1.5% $1.33 $1.79 24.57% NXP Semiconductors NV 26.94 5.96 4.77 4.71% $0.92 $1.56 -6.43% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 23.22 12.49 16.88 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% STMicroelectronics NV 59.57 1.33 2.21 -0.05% $0.62 $0.65 -14.42% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 198.51 31.64 44.30 8.67% $0.07 $0.15 273.57% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 22.57 2.51 1.20 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% First Solar Inc 18.81 2.76 5.45 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% ON Semiconductor Corp 47.77 2.58 3.33 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% United Microelectronics Corp 13.72 1.71 2.39 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 31.68 2.09 3.13 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Rambus Inc 48.64 8.99 17.26 4.85% $0.08 $0.14 30.33% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 310.22 14.22 20.14 0.42% $0.02 $0.08 -0.08% Average 71.48 8.76 12.46 4.14% $40.01 $32.78 26.43%

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of NVIDIA, the following trends become evident:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 50.77 significantly below the industry average by 0.71x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

With a Price to Book ratio of 43.33 , which is 4.95x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 26.59 , surpassing the industry average by 2.13x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 28.72% , which is 24.58% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.94 Billion , which is 0.8x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has higher gross profit of $33.85 Billion , which indicates 1.03x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 55.6% exceeds the industry average of 26.43%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating NVIDIA against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Compared to its top 4 peers, NVIDIA has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low PE ratio suggests NVIDIA is undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the high PB and PS ratios indicate that the market values the company's assets and sales more highly. On the other hand, the high ROE, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight NVIDIA's strong profitability and growth potential, outperforming its industry peers. The low EBITDA may indicate lower operating profitability compared to its competitors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.