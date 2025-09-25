Market Analysis: Microsoft And Competitors In Software Industry

In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and its primary competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 37.40 11.04 13.52 8.19% $44.43 $52.43 18.1% Oracle Corp 71.40 36.29 15.06 13.12% $6.12 $10.04 12.17% ServiceNow Inc 117.41 17.72 16.20 3.65% $0.65 $2.49 22.38% Palo Alto Networks Inc 125.44 17.16 15.44 3.37% $0.68 $1.86 15.84% Fortinet Inc 33.31 31.09 10.21 21.88% $0.56 $1.32 13.64% Nebius Group NV 147.05 7.48 102.97 16.85% $0.61 $0.08 594.48% Gen Digital Inc 30.30 7.58 4.29 5.83% $0.58 $0.99 30.26% Monday.Com Ltd 279.47 9.18 10.22 0.14% $-0.01 $0.27 26.64% CommVault Systems Inc 102.64 22.39 7.90 6.81% $0.03 $0.23 25.51% Dolby Laboratories Inc 26.42 2.63 5.18 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% UiPath Inc 410.67 3.93 4.50 0.09% $-0.02 $0.3 14.38% Qualys Inc 27.12 9.67 7.88 9.4% $0.06 $0.14 10.32% BlackBerry Ltd 213.50 3.50 4.76 0.26% $0.01 $0.09 -1.38% Average 132.06 14.05 17.05 6.93% $0.78 $1.51 64.46%

When analyzing Microsoft, the following trends become evident:

At 37.4 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.28x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 11.04 , which is well below the industry average by 0.79x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 13.52 , which is 0.79x the industry average.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.19% is 1.26% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $44.43 Billion , which is 56.96x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $52.43 Billion is 34.72x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 18.1% compared to the industry average of 64.46%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Microsoft exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. On the other hand, Microsoft's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit suggest strong profitability and operational efficiency. However, the low revenue growth rate may be a concern for future performance compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.